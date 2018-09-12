Colts' Denzelle Good: Not practicing Wednesday
Good (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Good sat out the Colts' season opener due to a knee injury, and still has yet to participate in practice this season. The depth right tackle should be considered a longshot to suit up against the Redskins on Sunday.
