Colts' Denzelle Good: Returns to practice
Good (knee) participated in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Good has remained sidelined since the preseason due to a knee injury, but managed to log his first practice of the 2018 regular season. It seems that the depth tackle is close to making a return to the field, but it remains to be seen whether Good will suit up against the Eagles on Sunday.
