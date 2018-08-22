Colts' Denzelle Good: Returns to practice
Good (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Good's reinsertion into the mix provides the Colts with some added depth up front. By no means does Good have a position locked for the 2018 season, but a return to full health certainly increases his chances of earning a spot.
