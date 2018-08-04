Colts' Denzelle Good: Sidelined Friday
Good didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to an undisclosed injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Good began training camp with a short stint on the Non-Football Injury list with a knee injury. It's unclear if his absence Friday was to rest his knee or due to a new ailment. A timetable for his return hasn't been set to this point.
