Good (left knee) is considered week to week, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Good injured his knee during Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers and it sounds like he'll be out a considerable amount of time. His injury leaves the Colts with depth issues at right tackle.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...