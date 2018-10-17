Cain (knee) relayed Wednesday that he's "ahead of schedule" in his rehab from surgery to repair a torn ACL, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick suffered the season-ending injury during the exhibition slate, resulting in his placement on injured reserve in August. Though he won't get a chance to contribute for the Colts this season, the fact that he's progressing quicker than anticipated suggests that he might be ready to go for OTAs next spring. Even if that timeline proves too ambitious, the wideout should be running and cutting without limitations by the time training camp arrives.