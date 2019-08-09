Colts' Deon Cain: Catches two passes Thursday
Cain caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Bills.
Cain just missed out on a touchdown and also dropped a pass, though he didn't appear to have any limitations after missing last season with a torn ACL. The 2018 sixth-round pick played 29 of 76 offensive snaps Thursday and was on the field with the second-team offense.
