Cain had two receptions for 35 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

The Colts entered the game with uncertainty at the third receiver role and Cain had the most targets among wide receivers after T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess. With Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reporting that Funchess suffered a broken collarbone during Sunday's game, Cain could become Indy's No. 2 wide receiver next week.