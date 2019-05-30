Cain (knee) has been sprinting, cutting and running routes, giving him a chance to be ready for the start of training camp, Zak Keeper of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Both player and team have hinted at a cautious approach to rehab throughout the offseason, with general manager Chris Ballard even suggesting that Cain may not be his usual self until midway through the 2019 campaign. His progress seems to be moving along a bit faster than anticipated as the young wideout works his way back from the ACL tear he suffered Aug. 9. Cain will be 13 months removed from the injury by Week 1, but there's no assurance of a significant role even if he's ready to play. A repeat of his 2018 bid for a starting role will be tricky, as the Colts now have Devin Funchess, Zach Pascal and second-round pick Parris Campbell competing for roles behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton.