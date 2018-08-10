Cain let Thursday's preseason game against Seattle with a knee injury and will not return, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Cain had one reception for four yards on two targets before departing. Cain has had a strong training camp and put himself in position to be in the mix with Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant for the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver jobs, so any injury could see him lose ground in the battle.