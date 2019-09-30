Colts' Deon Cain: Gets start, but no receptions
Cain got the start at wide receiver along with Parris Campbell with T.Y. Hilton out with a quad injury, but was not targeted in Sunday's loss to Oakland.
Cain again got significant playing time, but failed to generate much offense. He has just one reception the last three weeks despite playing 33 or more snaps each week. Cain led the wide receivers in snaps (56) against the Raiders and went out for a pass 42 times, but isn't drawing attention from Jacoby Brissett. Cain could start again at Kansas City if Hilton remains out, but it's hard to put much stock in his playing time until he starts getting some receptions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...