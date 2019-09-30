Cain got the start at wide receiver along with Parris Campbell with T.Y. Hilton out with a quad injury, but was not targeted in Sunday's loss to Oakland.

Cain again got significant playing time, but failed to generate much offense. He has just one reception the last three weeks despite playing 33 or more snaps each week. Cain led the wide receivers in snaps (56) against the Raiders and went out for a pass 42 times, but isn't drawing attention from Jacoby Brissett. Cain could start again at Kansas City if Hilton remains out, but it's hard to put much stock in his playing time until he starts getting some receptions.