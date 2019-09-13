Cain does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Cain returned to a full practice Friday after being listed as limited Thursday for "heat related" reasons. With Devin Funchess (collarbone) now on IR, there are targets up for grabs behind top wideout, T.Y. Hilton. Cain is in the mix on that front, but so is rookie Parris Campbell, as well as Chester Rogers. Cain is therefore a speculative play until the pecking order behind Hilton becomes more clear.