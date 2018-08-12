The Colts placed Cain on injured reserve Sunday.

It was only a matter of time before Cain would reside on IR after tearing his ACL on Thursday. With the rookie wideout out for the season, Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers likely are safe bets to serve as the Colts' Nos. 2 and 3 wide receivers, which could be lucrative on the receiving end of Andrew Luck passes.

More News
Our Latest Stories