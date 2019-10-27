Cain (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.

Despite boasting full health, Cain won't factor into Indianapolis' plans on offense Week 8. Over the last five games, the second-year pro has turned 10 targets into just two receptions for 17 yards. His absence could allow Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Parris Campbell to see increased offensive snaps.

