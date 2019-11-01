Cain is likely to be active for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

The Colts will likely count on Cain to step into a larger role with No. 1 wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf) sidelined. The second-year pro stands to mix into Indianapolis' aerial attack alongside Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Parris Campbell. He's yet to surpass 35 receiving yards in a single game this season, but Cain could be worth monitoring in deep leagues.