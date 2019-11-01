Colts' Deon Cain: Increased opportunity on tap
Cain is likely to be active for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
The Colts will likely count on Cain to step into a larger role with No. 1 wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf) sidelined. The second-year pro stands to mix into Indianapolis' aerial attack alongside Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Parris Campbell. He's yet to surpass 35 receiving yards in a single game this season, but Cain could be worth monitoring in deep leagues.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 WR preview: Adams in, Hilton out
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
TNF recap, latest news with Hilton out
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...