Colts' Deon Cain: Just one reception Sunday
Cain had one reception on three targets in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Cain played the most snaps on offense of any Colts receiver (T.Y. Hilton left the game early due to an injury) but the Colts continue to split the playing time evenly between the receiving corps. Cain had 37 snaps on offense, while Zach Pascal had 30 snaps, Paris Campbell had 30 snaps, and Chester Rogers had 27 snaps. Cain could emerge with a larger role, but it's hard to put much stock in his weekly output in the meantime.
