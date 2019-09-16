Colts' Deon Cain: Just one target Sunday
Cain had one target but no receptions in Sunday's win over Tennessee. He did get the start as the No. 2 receiver and played on 32 of the offense's 70 snaps.
Cain actually had the most snaps of all the receivers other than T.Y. Hilton, though it was fairly even (Zach Pascal had 31 snaps, Chester Rogers had 28 snaps). No clear No. 2 receiver emerged after Devin Funchess was lost last week to a collarbone injury. Cain could emerge with a larger role, but the Colts may just throw more to tight ends rather than non-Hilton receivers in the aftermath of Funchess' injury.
