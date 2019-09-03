Cain is listed as the 3rd or 4th wide receiver on Indianapolis' first depth chart of the season.

Can had an outstanding preseason (12 receptions for 169 yards) in his first action since returning from a torn ACL in August 2018. This could reflect that he'll have a larger role in the offense than expected, but the No. 3 to No. 6 roles in the Indy offense may be in flux and those roles may not see as many targets with the move to Jacoby Brissett from Andrew Luck at quarterback.