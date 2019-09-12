Cain was a limited participant in Thursday's practice for heat-related reasons.

The specifics of Cain's situation remain unknown, but there doesn't yet appear to be any reason to worry about his availability for Sunday's contest against the Titans. With Devin Funchess (collarbone) having been placed on injured reserve, Cain is primed for increased targets going forward and could become the No. 2 wideout in Indianapolis.

