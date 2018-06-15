Colts' Deon Cain: Making strong impression in minicamp

Cain has drawn praise from the coaching staff during this week's minicamp and has put himself in the competition for playing time at wide receiver, the Indianapolis Star reports. "I've seen playmaking ability, I've seen really good body control," said head coach Frank Reich. "Good speed. Good route runner. With a lot of young guys, you just need to fight for the consistency to do it every play."

The playing time at wide receiver after T.Y. Hilton looks wide open in a competition that will be decided this summer. Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant are the leaders for the No. 2 role, but neither is an established enough veteran to hold a top role if Cain outperforms them this summer. And with Andrew Luck throwing again after missing a year with a shoulder injury, the secondary targets in Indy's passing game could have meaningful fantasy value. Cain fell to the sixth round in the 2018 draft, but was a top performer at the combine, finishing among the best in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds) and three-cone drill (6.71 seconds).