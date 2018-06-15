Colts' Deon Cain: Making strong impression in minicamp
Cain has drawn praise from the coaching staff during this week's minicamp and has put himself in the competition for playing time at wide receiver, the Indianapolis Star reports. "I've seen playmaking ability, I've seen really good body control," said head coach Frank Reich. "Good speed. Good route runner. With a lot of young guys, you just need to fight for the consistency to do it every play."
The playing time at wide receiver after T.Y. Hilton looks wide open in a competition that will be decided this summer. Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant are the leaders for the No. 2 role, but neither is an established enough veteran to hold a top role if Cain outperforms them this summer. And with Andrew Luck throwing again after missing a year with a shoulder injury, the secondary targets in Indy's passing game could have meaningful fantasy value. Cain fell to the sixth round in the 2018 draft, but was a top performer at the combine, finishing among the best in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds) and three-cone drill (6.71 seconds).
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Sanders
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...