Colts' Deon Cain: May not practice until August
Cain (knee) doesn't expect to resume practicing until August, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 1070 The Fan reports.
The 2018 sixth-round pick wants to be cautious with his rehab from a torn ACL suffered Aug. 9, though he may be ready for some form of football activity during spring practices. He was pushing for a key role on offense prior to the devastating injury and has recently received endorsements from Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton and general manager Chris Ballard. The 22-year-old wideout stuck around the team facility throughout his rookie campaign, gaining familiarity with Frank Reich's scheme while sitting in on meetings. He'll be 13 months removed from the injury by the team Week 1 rolls around, and he could be in the mix for the No. 2 wide receiver job during training camp.
