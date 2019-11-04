Cain didn't have catch despite two targets and playing 20 snaps on offense in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

Cain was active after being inactive last week with No. 1 wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf) sidelined. However, Cain continued his pattern from early in the season of getting playing time but failing to be a factor in the offense. He's struggled to get open and get more targets thrown his way.