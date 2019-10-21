Cain got the start at receiver opposite T.Y. Hilton in Sunday's win over Houston, but did not have have a reception or target.

Cain continues to get plenty of snaps but few targets in the Indy offense. He's played 42 percent or more of the offense's snaps the past five games, but has just two receptions and ten targets over that span. Until he starts getting the ball thrown his way, he's not a viable option in any fantasy format despite his nominal status as a starter.