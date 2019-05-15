General manager Chris Ballard believes Cain (knee) won't return to full strength until midway through the 2019 season, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.

Cain also hinted at a cautious timeline back in January when he said he didn't expect to begin practicing until August. The team is hoping for some level of participation during training camp, but a Week 1 appearance may be too much to ask. The 2018 sixth-round pick made a bid for a significant role before he suffered a torn ACL on Aug. 9, and the conservative timeline nine months later suggests he suffered additional damage in his knee. The team Cain rejoins likely will have better pass-catching depth, though injuries to teammates may take a toll by the time he's actually ready to play in a game.