Colts' Deon Cain: Selected by Indianapolis

The Colts selected Cain in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 185th overall.

Cain (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) was a top performer at the combine, finishing among the best in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds) and three-cone drill (6.71 seconds). Also boasting a 79.675-inch wingspan that puts him in the 93rd percentile within his class, he has the tools to develop into a quality No. 2 or No. 3 receiver at the professional level. While he dropped more passes at Clemson than scouts would've liked, Cain's issues seem correctable with NFL-caliber coaching. He initially checks in as the No. 5 receiver in Indianapolis, but Cain could realistically push for a higher standing with a strong impression in training camp.