Cain, who is coming back from a torn ACL in August 2018, will play in Thursday's preseason game at Buffalo, head coach Frank Reich told 1070 am Indianapolis.

The 2018 sixth-round pick has been at full speed in practice and will play his first preseason game after missing all of last season. Cain may not be full speed until midway through the 2019 campaign as he comes back from the injry. However, he's a player to watch as he could eventually contend for a regular role amid a deep receiving corps.