Colts' Deon Cain: Set to play Thursday
Cain, who is coming back from a torn ACL in August 2018, will play in Thursday's preseason game at Buffalo, head coach Frank Reich told 1070 am Indianapolis.
The 2018 sixth-round pick has been at full speed in practice and will play his first preseason game after missing all of last season. Cain may not be full speed until midway through the 2019 campaign as he comes back from the injry. However, he's a player to watch as he could eventually contend for a regular role amid a deep receiving corps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...