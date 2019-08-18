Cain had seven receptions for 80 yards on nine targets in Saturday's preseason loss to Cleveland.

It was just Cain's second game in returning from an August 2018 ACL tear. He showed a spark with the second-team offense and looks ahead of schedule in his return from the injury. However, he'll likely have a hard time getting snaps on offense in the regular season amid a deep receiving corps. He could emerge with a larger role later in the year.