Cain has looked somewhat rusty but hasn't had any issues with his surgically repaired knee, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Cain underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in August 2018 so some rust was to be expected, especially since he wasn't able to fully take part in team activities until training camp. The 2018 sixth-round pick -- who turns 23 on Aug. 9 -- appears to have no limitations as he attempts to secure a role in the offense amidst a deep receiving corps.