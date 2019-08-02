Colts' Deon Cain: Shaking off rust
Cain has looked somewhat rusty but hasn't had any issues with his surgically repaired knee, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Cain underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in August 2018 so some rust was to be expected, especially since he wasn't able to fully take part in team activities until training camp. The 2018 sixth-round pick -- who turns 23 on Aug. 9 -- appears to have no limitations as he attempts to secure a role in the offense amidst a deep receiving corps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jones rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who has Mahomes upside?
Patrick Mahomes rocked the Fantasy world in 2018, so who might be able to do that this season?...
-
QB Preview: Busts
Don't make the mistake of taking a quarterback too early. The Fantasy Football Today podcast...
-
Fantasy football: Top RB committees
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
QB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our breakout picks for 2019 will give you the best chance to find...
-
QB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...