Cain caught three of four targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-17 preseason loss to the Bears.

Cain turned in another strong preseason performance and looks like he's going to lock down a roster spot as a depth receiver. Most of his yardage came on a 46-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Unfortunately, everything the Colts did on the field in this one was overshadowed by the news that quarterback Andrew Luck has announced he's retiring. As a result, the entire outlook on the Colts' passing game has grown much bleaker.