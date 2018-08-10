Colts' Deon Cain: Tears ACL, out for season
Cain suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's preseason game in Seattle and will miss the rest of the season, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
A sixth-round pick this year, Cain was one of the surprise standouts of training camp to date. His loss could open the door for the likes of K.J. Brent, James Wright (knee) and Reece Fountain (knee) to move of the wideout depth chart in the coming weeks.
