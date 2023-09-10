With Zack Moss (forearm) inactive, Jackson is likely to start at running back for the Colts on Sunday against the Jaguars, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Given that Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is on the PUP list and Moss is unavailable, the Colts figure to employ some sort of backfield committee led by Jackson in Week 1. Also in the mix for touches versus Jacksonville are rookie Evan Hull and Jake Funk to a lesser degree, but Jackson at least offers an option to fantasy managers in deep leagues or who are otherwise scrambling for Week 1 RB help.