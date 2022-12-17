Jackson rushed 13 times for 55 yards and caught his only target for a one-yard touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings. He also lost a fumble.

Jackson watched Zack Moss take over for the remainder of the opening drive after Jonathan Taylor (ankle) got injured on his first touch. After Moss was stuffed by the goal line, Jackson checked in to start the team's next possession and wound up capping it with a one-yard touchdown catch. Jackson finished the game with 13 carries to Moss's 24, and they would likely remain in a timeshare against the Chargers in Week 16 if Taylor fails to recover from his injury by then.