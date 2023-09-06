Jackson's teammate Zack Moss (arm) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

A report this past weekend suggested Moss was unlikely to be ready before Week 2 or 3, but it now seems he has at least some chance to be ready for Sunday's opener against Jacksonville. If so, Moss would figure to work in some form of committee with Jackson and possibly Evan Hull also involved, giving Indianapolis the most unsettled backfield in the league. Jackson becomes a much more attractive Week 1 fantasy play if Moss ends up missing the game, though even in that scenario it's a situation with plenty of risk.