Jackson will face competition from 2023 fifth-round draft pick Evan Hull for the third running back and pass-catching back role, The Athletic reports.

While Hull was just a fifth-round draft pick, he's seen as a skilled receiver with 94 receptions for 851 yards in his college career at Northwestern. Jackson rushed 68 times for 236 yards and one touchdown while catching 30 of 34 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown last season. He returned for the veteran minimum, so he's not a lock to make the roster if the Colts decide to place Hull in an immediate larger role. However, Jonathan Taylor may get the vast majority of playing time and leave few touches for the rest of the backfield.