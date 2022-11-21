Jackson rushed once for seven yards and caught all four of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Eagles.

A healthy Jonathan Taylor got the vast majority of the Colts' rushing attempts, racking up 84 yards on 22 carries. Matt Ryan tried to get Jackson involved as a pass catcher out of the backfield, but the Eagles' sure tackling prevented Jackson from contributing much in that regard. The 23-year-old running back has taken on the change-of-pace role vacated by the traded Nyheim Hines, though the jury's still out on whether Jackson can replicate Hines' effectiveness as a receiver.