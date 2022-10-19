Jackson (quadriceps) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.
Jackson was forced out of Indianapolis' Week 6 win over the Jaguars due to a quadriceps injury, but he appears to have avoided a major issue and should be good to go for Week 7. However, after racking up 39 total touches for 222 yards and a touchdown over his last two appearances, Jackson may revert back to his reserve role, as Jonathan Taylor (ankle) logged another limited practice and Nyheim Hines (concussion) fully participated Wednesday. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to monitor the Colts' RB room throughout the week.