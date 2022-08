Jackson had four carries for three yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Saturday's preseason win over Tampa Bay. He also had three receptions on four targets for 34 yards.

With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines being held out of the preseason finale, it was a surprise that Jackson got the start and played along starting quarterback Matt Ryan. While Jackson had a strong performance, he still may not make the final 53-man roster with Phillip Lindsay likely to win the No. 3 running back role.