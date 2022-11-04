With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out, Jackson is in line for an expanded role Sunday against the Patriots, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The report notes that the Colts are likely to elevate Phillip Lindsay from their practice squad ahead of the contest, with newcomer Zack Moss's role this weekend to be determined. Also currently on the team's practice squad are D'Vonte Price and Jordan Wilkins. With that in mind, Jackson profiles as a fantasy lineup option for those looking to find a replacement for Taylor or seeking some Week 9 running back depth with six NFL teams on bye.