With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and newcomer Zack Moss inactive, per JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site, Jackson is line for an expanded role Sunday against the Patriots.

The Colts' Week 9 backfield will also include practice squad elevations Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins, but in Taylor's absence, Jackson should lead the team's ground game Sunday. In that context, Jackson represents as a fantasy lineup option for those needing a replacement for Taylor or who are looking for some added short-term running back depth with six NFL teams currently on bye.