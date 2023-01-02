Jackson had three carries for 10 yards in Sunday's loss at the Giants.

Jackson played just 14 snaps on offense and fell to third in carries after starter Zack Moss and Jordan Wilkins. Three weeks ago Jackson looked set to be the starter if Jonathan Taylor were to get hurt. However, he's fallen out of favor after Taylor's season-ending ankle injury and may have fallen to third string. It will be hard to count on many touches for Jackson even in a meaningless season finale against Houston.