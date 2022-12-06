site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Deon Jackson: Just two carries in loss
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2022
Jackson had two carries for six yards in Sunday's loss at Dallas.
Jackson played on eight of the offense's 72 snaps. He's the clear backup to Jonathan Taylor after the trade of Nyheim Hines to Buffalo, but Taylor is playing nearly every down under new head coach Jeff Saturday.
