Jackson could see additional work if Zack Moss (forearm), who was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game, is unable to play, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Holder suggests Jackson would be the team's listed starter in the event Moss was unable to play, but the prevailing expectation is that Evan Hull would also see opportunities and could even see work in passing situations despite Jackson's acumen (30 catches, 209 yards last year) in that area. The third-year back never saw more than 13 carries in a game despite nominal starter Jonathan Taylor missing extensive time at various points last season, so it remains to be seen how much work Jackson could get in Week 1.