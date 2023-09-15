Jackson is expected to move into a backup role in Sunday's game against the Texans with Zack Moss (forearm) having been cleared to play Week 2 after practicing fully Wednesday through Friday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

With Moss sidelined for Week 1 and with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sidelined for at least the Colts' first four games while on the PUP list, Jackson drew the start out of the Indianapolis backfield in last Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jaguars. He turned in a disastrous showing in the featured role, carrying 13 times for 14 yards and reeling in five of six targets for just 14 yards while also losing two fumbles. Jackson proved to be more effective as a receiver last season and could retain a role on passing downs this weekend, but the return of Moss likely means that Jackson's opportunities as a ballcarrier will take a major hit. After coming over in a trade with the Bills midway through last season, Moss averaged a robust 4.8 yards per carry on 76 attempts with the Colts, so he'll likely get an extended look as the team's top option on the ground until Taylor rejoins the 53-man roster.