Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said that Jackson will likely be part of a rotation out of the backfield with Zack Moss during Monday's game against the Chargers, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

After Jonathan Taylor (ankle) exited early in last Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings with what proved to be a season-ending injury, Jackson ranked a distant second to Moss in terms of snap share. Jackson finished the day with 25 snaps (31.6 percent) and logged 13 carries for 55 yards to go with a one-yard touchdown reception, while Moss took 53 snaps (67.1 percent) and carried 24 times for 81 yards while going without a target. Saturday said that the Colts' starting running back for Week 16 will be a game-time decision, and it's possible the coach ends up favoring the hotter hand of the two backs as Monday's contest unfolds. The two backs' usage from last week would seem to imply that Moss is the preferred candidate for early down work, though the superior efficiency Jackson demonstrated could prompt Saturday to give him more snaps and carries than he received against the Vikings. The Colts also have Jordan Wilkins as a third option out of the backfield to potentially lean on.