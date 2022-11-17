Jackson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

When he was last on the field for the Colts' Week 9 loss to the Patriots, Jackson handled the lead role out of the backfield but mustered only 36 total yards on 13 touches. He also injured his knee during that contest and was forced to sit out the Colts' win over the Raiders, when top back Jonathan Taylor returned from a one-game absence and delivered one of his best performances of the season. Though Jackson's return to practice gives him a shot at being available this weekend against the Eagles, Taylor has escaped last week's game free of any setbacks to his ankle and looks poised to retain a high-volume role moving forward. With that in mind, Jackson likely won't be in store for anything more than a few touches if he's deemed ready to play this Sunday.