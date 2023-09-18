Jackson did not have a carry or a target in Sunday's win at Houston. He played just one snap on special teams and none of offense with the return of Zack Moss from a broken arm.

Moss took over as the primary running back and had every touch of the team's backfield usage (18 carries for 88 yards and four receptions on four targets for 19 yards), while Jackson and Jake Funk were not used. It's possible Jackson could get more involved in Week 3 as a pass catcher as the Colts were playing with a large lead most of the game. However, Jackson's two lost fumbles in Week 1 may also have him in a doghouse that could take some time to get out of.