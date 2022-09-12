site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Deon Jackson: Limited to special teams
Jackson did not play any snaps on offense and played 15 snaps on special teams in Sunday's overtime tie at Houston.
While he's the No. 3 running back on the depth chart, the Colts appear set to only give meaningful touches to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines as long as both remain healthy.
