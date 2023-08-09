Jackson missed Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Mike Chappel of Indianapolis Fox 59 reports.

The Colts are thin at running back heading into the preseason with Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list and Zack Moss out with a broken arm. The Colts signed running back Jason Huntley on Wednesday to help fill the gap. No word on if Jackson's injury is serious enough to impact his status for the regular season. Jackson could have a significant role with the Colts if Taylor remains sidelined. However, the Colts were reportedly in talks to sign Kareem Hunt, so they may add a veteran instead of giving Jackson a large role in that scenario.