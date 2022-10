Jackson had two carries for three yards in Sunday's loss at Tennessee.

Jackson played just five snaps on offense as he's moved back to a deep reserve role with both Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) returning from injury. Jackson had 29 total touches for 222 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in two games with Taylor out, so he could still have fantasy value if pressed into a larger role. However, he may get few touches on offense with both Taylor and Hines healthy.