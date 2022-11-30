Jackson failed to record a single rush or target in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.
Jackson played just four of the Colts' 64 offensive snaps Monday. Meanwhile, Johnathan Taylor handled the vast majority of work out of the backfield, playing all but five offensive snaps in the contest. Taylor rushed 20 times for 86 yards and a touchdown, adding three catches for 12 yards. Barring an injury to Taylor, Jackson should operate as a change-of-pace back going forward. However, the 23-year-old will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes with such limited opportunities. Fantasy managers should view Jackson as nothing more than a handcuff to Taylor as the Colts are set to visit the Cowboys in Week 13.